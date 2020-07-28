Kate Garraway’s husband, Derek Draper, was taken to hospital in March after contracting Covid-19. There, as many readers will no doubt be aware, he was placed in a medically-induced coma, where he remains four months on.

Draper is now coronavirus-free and has slowly begun regaining consciousness, but Garraway has previously said his body has been significantly damaged and may never recover.

“The fight with the virus has been won but it’s wreaked extraordinary damage to his body,” the Good Morning Britain presenter said last month, as per the BBC.