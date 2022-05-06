The Duchess of Cambridge has highlighted the need for all women across the UK who experience mental health problems before, during and after pregnancy to get the care and support their families need, as part of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week which ends on Sunday.

In a video message to mark her new role as patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance (MMHA), Kate Middleton said mothers should be given the “right support at the right time” and urged society to play its part, imploring everyone to help “all those who are raising children today”.

“No one is immune to experiencing anxiety and depression during this time,” the Duchess continued. “It is crucial, therefore, that all those who might be struggling are given the right support at the right time, so that they’re able to share these feelings without fear of judgment and can access the information, care and support they need to recover.”