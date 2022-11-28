From barbiecore to sad girl winter, have we reached peak label culture?

Jacqueline Carson, a clinical hypnotherapist, spoke to Stylist about the safety net labels provide: “As humans, we need a sense of belonging to feel safe and secure. From a very young age, we get that from our parents/caregivers; we are part of a family, a group. As we grow and develop we seek independence from our parents, from our family, so that we can make our own way in the world. Biologically, though, we are social creatures and we still need those connections; we need to be part of a tribe of some sort.

“In our current society, we get that from social media. The problem is, though, how many of these connections are genuine? Likeminded people gather together in groups on social media platforms, people who may never meet in person. There are many advantages to this, opening up whole new communities, networks and support. Certainly, through the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions, these communities were lifesaving for some people.

“Joining a group or a tribe is not a bad thing provided you are able to keep a sense of self – that you see it as fun and you don’t allow it to take over your life or zap your confidence.”

Barbiecore, born out of the resurgence of Barbie (thanks to Margot Robbie) and Valentino’s popular all-pink-everything fashion, has been a media-favourite term. I love pink, I grew up with Barbie and I live in a home with pink walls. Does that mean I’m in my Barbiecore-era? Or does it mean I just like the colour pink and have preferences, like all human beings?

The lines of consumption and digital marketing have become so blurred, so accepted, that even our core identities have been branded. Even our mental illness have been editorialised. ‘Sad Girl’ shorthand for depression. Maybe you’re not manic, but simply abiding by the Fleabag-era rules of life. We are now a ‘type of girl’, not a complex entity.

And… it feels kind of good. To feel seen. To be able to point at a TikTok and go ‘that’s so me’. This feeling might be why the popularity of label culture has been so female-centric. In 2021, women made up just 13.7% of film directors. When someone can’t see themselves in the majority of films they consume, the books they read or the music they listen to, it’s understandable we cling to the few ‘accurate’ representations available (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) and craft ourselves around them. It’s the perfect storm of girls and women not being heard, being reduced to stereotypes and frequently objectified, and the rise in social-media consumerism. Everything is content, everything is sellable.