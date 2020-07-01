This localised ‘outbreak’ has unveiled one, if not many, societal issues in Leicester. The Black and Asian community and those facing poverty have suffered the most from coronavirus. The city has acted as an ideal host for the virus to spread in, under its current condition.

Leicester is a diverse city, yes. But its diversity shouldn’t be used as an excuse to in some way contextualise the spike in numbers - and I’m tired of it being used in that way. Actions speak louder than words. The government knows we are one of the most vulnerable groups.

Analysis and research have proved for some time now that Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic groups are disproportionately affected by the coronavirus and more likely to die as a result of contracting it. Why did you not protect us then? Why did local authorities fail to reach out and safeguard these groups?

You failed to protect us when you allowed schools to reopen. You failed us when the Prime Minister urged us to go back to work but stay at home if we could. You failed to recognise that coronavirus does see colour. And you certainly failed when Black and Asian key workers continued to die with the lack thereof Personal Protection Equipment.

The mental attitude of the community right now is ‘everyone is going to get it, sooner or later’. They have surrendered their fate to a system which has failed to protect them.