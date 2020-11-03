Rather than spend your hard-earned cash on yet another coronavirus ‘shame hoard’, though, why not put it towards something else? Something that will not only enrich your world, but also support small businesses and charities in the process, too?

We’re talking, of course, about books. Because reading, as previously reported by Stylist, has a profound effect on mental agility, the memory and our aptitude for imagination and compassion. It can also help to alleviate stress and aid sleep, too, which is obviously a massive plus during this burning dump truck of a year.

But, rather than buy your next stash of books from a chain, Amazon or your local supermarket (all of these will be able to operate during lockdown, remember), we strongly recommend sourcing yours from one of the following options.

A charity shop