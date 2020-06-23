I’m not the only one who has been feeling apprehensive about the increasingly blurred lines when it comes to ‘lockdown’. “Is lockdown… over?” is a conversation I’ve had with plenty of friends over the last couple of weeks. You only need to look on social media to get an idea of the various ‘interpretations’ of the current lockdown rules that people have decided upon – while some are wearing masks and trying their hardest to stay 2m away from people on the street, others are downing tinnies in the park and meeting up with their friends.

The thing is, neither of these two factions is in the wrong. And, as people flock to pubs, restaurants and theme parks over the next couple of weeks, they won’t be in the wrong either. The ideas of ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ we were given at the beginning of the pandemic are long gone. But those rules haven’t been dissipated because the pandemic is over, nor has the UK really been ‘unlocked’. Instead, the responsibility of controlling the spread of coronavirus has been shifted into the hands of the public, rather than the government.