The coronavirus pandemic has given us an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the world works.

It’s overwhelming to think about – the ‘normal’ we relied upon before the pandemic was based upon the way humans have lived, worked and functioned for centuries. But just because something is well-established doesn’t mean it’s not systemically flawed.

In fact, the idea that things should ‘go back to normal’ as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over is deeply problematic. Why? Because the ‘normal’ we had before lockdown was not only damaging to people and the planet, it was rife with inequality.