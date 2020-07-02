Warning: this article contains distressing content which may prove triggering for some.

I’d accepted the “new normal” way of living over the last month or so.

I stopped and did a “phone, keys, bank card, face mask, hand sanitiser” check without even thinking each time I left my flat. I downloaded a podcast for every Tesco trip, not batting an eyelid when I joined the half-mile-long queue. I started to feel empowered about living alone, rather than lonely. I even got to grips with lockdown dating.

Then, last weekend, in the run up to 100 days in lockdown, I cried for a solid 12 hours. A deluge of tears fell. It was the kind of puffy-eyed crying that leaves you asking, “who is that mole staring back at me in the mirror?” the next morning. The last time I cried like that was four years ago after a breakup.