“I’m scared my relationship won’t survive another lockdown”

We spoke regularly about how we were feeling, but the intensity of the atmosphere made it hard for either of us to be properly vulnerable. It seemed like we were stuck underwater, drowning together, and if we could just get some air from the situation maybe we’d be OK. Maybe everything would go back to the way it had been.

As restrictions were lifted I began to gather hope that finally, this claustrophobic cycle would end and that the opportunity to re-embrace our old selves, our real selves, would present itself.

In all honesty, it wasn’t that easy. The scar tissue on our relationship that developed over six months was and is hard to budge. Throwaway comments that used to mean nothing were now overanalysed by both of us.

However, the first week he went back to work I did see a change. He seemed lighter, happier and had more to talk about. As weekend activities at restaurants and bars returned I felt a rush while laughing with my friends and hearing myself speak in the silly, carefree way I used to. It didn’t instantly fix our relationship but being able to go away for the weekend or planning a date night was a huge step up from where we had been.