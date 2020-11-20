“Why do I still not have enough time to get stuff done in lockdown?”

I let myself relax and I felt OK about spending four weeks in lockdown. My anxieties and concerns were quieter because I knew what to expect. I knew how important it was to make the most of exercising outdoors, to be able to say no to phone calls, to put proper clothes on for a day of work and to not get too carried away with takeaways and wine in the evenings (apart from at the weekend, obviously). I focused on doing the things that make me feel good and used these to create a new routine.

I was ready to accept a slower pace of life and was actually looking forward to an autumn hibernation. So far, everything has been going pretty smoothly… but there’s a bump in the mid-lockdown road.