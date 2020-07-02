One Saturday morning, about a month into lockdown, I woke up with The Fear.

You know the feeling: a dry mouth, thumping headache, and regretful recent memories made worse by an internal voice shouting “what the hell happened last night?” at full volume.

It turned out I’d gone one homemade margarita too far, video called my friends while playing loud 70s disco music, danced around my living room and sang karaoke with the houseplants.

No real harm was done; but I quickly learned not to let this become a regular thing, for the sake of both my physical and mental health.