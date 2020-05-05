I’ve been doing OK on my own in London. Like everyone else, each day has had its ups and downs. I’m fully prepared to continue lockdown for as long as we need to protect the NHS and save lives. But that doesn’t stop me from dreaming of the future.

After seven weeks of worrying and having no physical contact with another person, it is getting to the point where I’m desperate to meet my friends in the park, give them a hug and crack open a bottle of wine. Perhaps after Boris Johnson’s announcement over loosening lockdown later this week, this little dream scenario could become a reality quite soon.

But my biggest dream is buying a train ticket and going home to see my mum. It’s as simple as that. I can’t wait to go back and do her head in. I want to do that more than I want the trip to New Zealand that I had to cancel. I know it’s going to be a while before I can book anything, and going on public transport will probably really freak me out, but this is what gives me the most hope. It’s the light at the end of the tunnel I keep hearing about.

Until then, I’ll just keep going like everyone else. I’ve been watching watching The Vicar of Dibley because I used to watch it with my mum as a kid. I sent her some flowers to let her know how much I miss her. And yes, we still manage to wind each other up over the phone, so nothing has really changed there.

But my mum is my home, and that’s where I know I need to finally be.