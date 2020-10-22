“Lockdown in the dark brings so many new fears and challenges”

Autumn has distracted me. After a summer which didn’t exactly live up to any of our expectations of holidays and festivals, I was excited by the idea of getting ready for the most festive time of year.

But while I’ve been fantasising about visiting pumpkin patches and creating new Christmas traditions (that are restrictions-friendly, of course), I didn’t think about what turning the clocks back would mean if we were to go into another lockdown.

Maybe it’s my unfailing optimism or that situations like this require hope in order for us to carry on, but I was banking on the country managing the pandemic with measures such as the 10pm curfew and working from home, with no need to go back into full lockdown.