My abortion politicised me. It’s why I joined and now lead the Women’s Equality Party. Our mission is to push women’s equality right to the top of the political agenda. We successfully campaigned for better, more equal abortion access through at-home abortion provisions, and we will continue to campaign for the complete decriminalisation of abortion; for it to be properly funded and embedded into our healthcare system, where it belongs.

It took just five Supreme Court Justices to remove the right to an abortion in the USA, a grave injustice that could have been prevented had the Democrats recognised the threat to women’s reproductive rights posed by the Republicans and responded to their decades-long campaign. There was a rare, critical opportunity in the first two years of Obama’s rule – when Democrats had control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives – to advance women’s rights. This included codifying Roe vs Wade and expanding the national public health insurance to ensure abortions access for poorer women, all of which activists lobbyied the Obama administration for to no avail.

Women’s rights typically slip down the political agenda in bigger, mainstream parties, often dropping off the to-do list altogether. This attitude of “we’ll get to women’s rights once we’ve sorted everything else out” is exactly why the Women’s Equality Party was created. We are a direct response to the UK’s own political complacency over our rights, and, as the Conservative government continues to give way to right wing anti-choice ideology, our work is more important than ever.