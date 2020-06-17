This is of course a major success for Rashford and the families who rely on FSM, but for many people who grew up on a low-income, including myself, this is about so much more than money: it’s making sure those feelings of shame and guilt associated with poverty are finally placed on the right shoulders. The stigma around growing up without any money was a complicated shame shadow that followed me well into adulthood – and I don’t want any other kid to go through that.

Growing up in a single-parent family on benefits, I was eligible for free school meals, but I refused them. I instead chose to row with my mum over it in the mornings while she dug deep in her bag for a quid, knowing full well that I was taking away from an already small pot for food and bills. But the idea of people at my school knowing I was “poor” enough to get free food filled me with dread. We were skint and I spent everyday at school trying to hide that from people.