“I paid someone to re-organise my house Marie Kondo-style”

At the time I didn’t realise quite how emotionally linked these two things could be: your home’s tidiness and your productivity in life. But seven months after the show began, I gave birth to my daughter and started my maternity leave.

I really enjoyed maternity leave and adored that first year with my daughter but I hadn’t realised how difficult going back to work would be. I don’t mean leaving my daughter – my husband and I are lucky enough to have loads of support from family and a wonderful nursery around the corner – actually, it was the loss of professional identity that shook me.

It’s a trope I’ve read about, spoken about, watched in TV programmes and seen with my own mum and her friends, but nothing can prepare you for motherhood and I guess this is the same. Stepping back in the office I suddenly felt like I had a post-it note stuck to my forehead with “Mum and Part-timer” written on it.

A year away from my desk had left me feeling out of the loop and other colleagues didn’t seem that eager to welcome me back. After all, life had been the same for them and while I now felt a million miles away from getting the promotion I had always presumed I would have achieved by 30, as a part-time worker with family commitments, things just felt different and that promotion felt impossible.