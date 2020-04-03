Bad times tend to reveal fundamental truths about society, in a way that more prosperous, healthier times do not. Right now, we’re seeing large swathes of the world wake up to the fact that – as so many of us have always known – healthcare is a right, not a privilege. In the UK, the terrifying arrival of Covid-19 has confirmed, beyond any ideological debate, that a properly-funded NHS is a must-have, not a ‘nice-to-have’.

As a result, we’re currently showing more gratitude for NHS employees and other key workers – supermarket staff, carers, postal workers – than at any other time in living memory. Brands are falling over themselves to donate products and profits to those on the coronavirus frontlines. My mum, who works in a hospital, recently returned from the supermarket in a state of happy bemusement: one glance at her NHS lanyard, she said, and people ushered her to the front of the queue that snaked around the carpark, like she was a celebrity or a soldier returning from war. Last night, for the second week in a row, people stood on doorsteps and hung out of windows on my street, clapping and banging saucepans and cheering for all key workers. Finally, we tell ourselves: finally, the people who keep this country going are getting the respect they deserve.