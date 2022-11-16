The gendered nature of redemption arcs

Another week, another redemption arc given to an undeserving, well-known white man. If you’d asked me who I thought would be on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! this year, Matt Hancock wouldn’t have made the list. And yet, when the rumours started, I wasn’t surprised. Why? Because successful men will continue to be given a platform on which to perform (and make no mistake, this is a performance).

Matt Hancock was appointed health secretary by Theresa May in July 2018 and he was in charge of leading the NHS’s response to Covid-19 in 2020. A response which, for many, was appallingly handled by the government, with many MPs not following their own rules. From delays in the first lockdown and how contracts were awarded to inadequate testing and a lack of ventilators, Hancock presided over a lot of life-threatening decisions. He was famously forced to resign as health secretary in June 2021 when CCTV images of him kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo, with whom he was having an affair, were published by The Sun.