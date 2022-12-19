If you ever doubted Meghan Markle’s fears, Jeremy Clarkson’s column proves she’s right

During an episode of Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, I was struck by one scene in particular where Meghan described how she feared for her life.

Meghan was visibly emotional as she tearfully opened up about the onslaught of death threats she’s faced for simply existing and how this, in turn, has made her fear for her life and those around her.

“You are making people want to kill me,” she said. “It’s not just a tabloid. It’s not just some story. You are making me scared.”

Despite her candidness, honesty and the trails of newspaper and magazine articles that prove just how much online abuse Meghan has had to face over the years, her words, like those of many women – and specifically women of colour – have been played down and criticised, further amplifying just how a collective disdain for the Sussexes has made some people blind to the risks they face – and that’s been further intensified by Jeremy Clarkson.