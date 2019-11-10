“We need to talk about these new Meghan Markle pregnancy rumours”

But we can’t help but feel a sense of whiplash that we’re back here, again, so soon. We went through the same tabloid dance in September when Meghan, Prince Harry and baby Archie toured South Africa and the pregnancy rumour mill kicked into overdrive. And we felt the same frustrations now as we did then that the tabloid media continue to view a woman’s value in society through the prism of her womb.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane to September, shall we? You might remember Meghan to stepping out with Prince Harry while introducing the couple’s baby to renowned anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

You might not have heard about this, of course. You may well have been too busy cheering over Meghan’s feminist speech, or sustainable fashion choices. Or, let’s face it, you were probably preoccupied zooming in on Archie’s face and smiling soppily at his gurgles (this is his first public outing since his birth, after all). Rest assured though folks, if you were too distracted by all this, others have been hard at work perpetuating the idea that Meghan is brewing baby number two.

So what’s the evidence? Well, there’s loads apparently. One tabloid publication has assiduously decoded the various possible meanings behind Meghan’s non-verbal cues, in particular her clasped hands.

“Meghan is often seen with her hands either covering, touching or loosely clasped in front of her belly and this is often seen as a clue of a pregnancy,” the publication wrote. It’s surely only a matter of time before the takedowns of Meghan’s wicked belly-covering, bump-cradling behaviour start up again.