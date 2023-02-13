Recently, the government dismissed a recommendation to make menopause a protected characteristic under the Equality Act and rejected an order to introduce ‘menopause leave’ pilots in England.

Among the reasons given for this block, was that the decision that menopause leave would be “counterproductive” and could have “unintended consequences which may inadvertently create new forms of discrimination, for example, discrimination risks towards men suffering from long-term medical conditions or eroding existing protections”.

That’s right: women were denied protections such as job security while going through menopause because it might discriminate against men. If we somehow look past the rampant misogyny here, it’s overlooking one important thing: men with long-term health conditions are already supposedly protected under the Equality Act.