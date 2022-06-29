“Hot flushes are one of top three symptoms that impact on the lives of menopausal women – disrupting sleep, increasing levels of anxiety and often affecting women’s performance at work,” explained Lesley Salem, founder of Over the Bloody Moon, who developed the vest.

This awareness is absolutely crucial. According to Menopause Support UK, one in four women will experience severe debilitating symptoms and 38% of women seek help from a GP.

The demand for HRT has increased dramatically in recent years, with around 512,000 prescriptions for HRT issued in February 2022, up from about 324,000 in February 2020.

However, the UK has seen widespread shortages of the product, and according to the Menopause and the Workplace report by the Fawcett Society, one in 10 women have left work because their symptoms have become so debilitating.