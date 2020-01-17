Back in May of this year, the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) reported that presenteeism – the act of going into work when you’re ill – had more than tripled since 2010. The CIPD survey found that in 2018, an alarming 86% of workers had witnessed presenteeism in their organisation over the past 12 months, compared to just 26% in 2010.

That means that more of us than ever before prefer to head to the office and ‘soldier on’ through whatever bug we’re nursing, in a desperate bid to avoid falling behind – or to impress our bosses with our can-do attitudes. It’s that or, y’know, pull our laptops into our sick bed, to ensure that we can keep working even when we’re sick. Don’t believe me? Well, when was the last time you took a sick day? Did you completely break away from work, or were you constantly on call to your colleagues and your bosses, fielding “urgent” questions sent in panicky whatsapp messages and incessantly refreshing your inbox for fear you might have missed something crucial?

Exactly.

Even when we are physically away from the office it can feel impossible to step back and switch off; there’s an odd mixture of guilt (“I’ve let everyone down”) and paranoia (“I’m going to lose my job if I don’t attend that meeting/conference/critical brainstorm) that, when mixed with a physical illness, can take its toll on even the healthiest of individuals.