I came home feeling utterly deflated and, to be honest, a bit embarrassed. I’d told him things I hadn’t told my family or friends, and the ease at which he’d dismissed it made me feel, well, silly. So I told myself I needed to get over it, and carried on.

Thankfully, I do know plenty of people who’ve had positive experiences getting help for their mental health issues, and it was knowing friends had received this help that prompted me to visit my GP in the first place. It’s a shame my experience was a shitty one – usually, my doctor is pretty good, but on this occasion, I felt like I was let down.

As time went on, it seemed people around me were starting to be more honest about their mental health struggles; friends were prescribed antidepressants, family members told me they’d been referred for counselling, and yet I felt I couldn’t be honest about my own feelings because they seemed insignificant. After all, mine would pass, right?

Then, in February this year, almost two years after visiting my GP, I lost my job, and a few weeks later the world went into lockdown. I spent my time doing things articles online suggested; reading, baking banana bread, taking government-approved walks in nature and, for the most part, feeling shit. But everyone I spoke to was feeling shit too – why were my issues any more significant than anyone else’s?