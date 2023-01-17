“If the Met can’t promise its officers aren’t sex offenders, what can it actually do for women?”

Asked by presenter Susanna Reid how women reporting sexual offences can know that the officer they are speaking to is not accused of something similar to PC David Carrick, Rowley admitted that he is not able to promise that those circumstances won’t happen.

“I’m not going to make a promise that I can’t stick to,” he said. “I’m going to put in place ruthless systems to squeeze out those who should not be with us. Most of our officers are fantastic. The people who specialise in this area are great and they have the skills. But do I have some officers who should not be in the Met that I have got to identify and get rid of? Yes, I do – and I’m completely frank about that.”

While seeing someone take accountability for the Met’s problems is obviously welcome, Rowley’s comments sum up how horrific and out-of-hand things have become.