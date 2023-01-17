“If the Met can’t promise its officers aren’t sex offenders, what can it actually do for women?”
- Lauren Geall
Published
The Metropolitan police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has come under pressure after news of PC David Carrick’s guilty plea broke yesterday.
Many women and girls have lost faith in the police, and it’s not hard to see why. From yesterday’s news about PC David Carrick to the murder of Sarah Everard by then-serving Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens, there are countless examples of times when the safety of women and girls has been compromised by those put in place to protect them.
There have, of course, been attempts to restore some of this faith, with reports commissioned to find solutions to the problems at hand. But as time goes on, it feels as if we’re only just beginning to get a glimpse of the true extent of the deep-rooted issues the Met needs to tackle.
Just last week, Met police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley revealed he is unable to sack officers who have committed crimes while serving on the force, with some previously sacked officers even being allowed back on the force due to the intervention of external legal bodies. And during an appearance on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today (17 January), Rowley made the reality of the crisis at hand even clearer.
Asked by presenter Susanna Reid how women reporting sexual offences can know that the officer they are speaking to is not accused of something similar to PC David Carrick, Rowley admitted that he is not able to promise that those circumstances won’t happen.
“I’m not going to make a promise that I can’t stick to,” he said. “I’m going to put in place ruthless systems to squeeze out those who should not be with us. Most of our officers are fantastic. The people who specialise in this area are great and they have the skills. But do I have some officers who should not be in the Met that I have got to identify and get rid of? Yes, I do – and I’m completely frank about that.”
While seeing someone take accountability for the Met’s problems is obviously welcome, Rowley’s comments sum up how horrific and out-of-hand things have become.
It seems almost too obvious to even mention, but as an absolute bare minimum, women seeking help from the police should be able to trust that the person they’re speaking to is not a sex offender – and the police’s inability to reassure the public of this basic requirement is truly astounding. It’s even more concerning when you consider the fact that Couzens and Carrick used their positions as police officers to coerce their victims.
How can women be expected to come forward and report rape and sexual assault if they cannot trust that the person they’re speaking to hasn’t committed the exact same crime?
If one thing’s for sure, it’s clear that reforming the police is going to take a lot more than uncovering a few ‘bad apples’ – despite previous attempts to brush off the crimes of Wayne Couzens and the messages from Charing Cross police station as isolated incidents.
You only need to look at the figures to know the problem is so much wider than that. Since news of Carrick’s guilty plea broke yesterday, the Met has revealed that the force is currently investigating 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving 800 of its officers.
There is no single answer here, but it’s clear that the current approach isn’t working. Over the next few days, we’ll no doubt hear more organisations calling for change; just this morning, the Women’s Equality Party announced that it was calling on the home secretary to put a recruitment freeze in place until the police can demonstrate they no longer pose a risk to women.
“The Met gave one of the worst sex offenders in modern history a free pass to rape, abuse and terrorise women – and they should be held to account,” said Mandu Reid, the leader of the Women’s Equality Party. “They had multiple opportunities to stop Carrick hurting women, but they did nothing. That is why I’m calling on the home secretary to immediately freeze recruitment to police forces until they can show they no longer pose a threat to women.
“We cannot allow one more officer to be recruited without proper vetting and misconduct procedures, and a total overhaul of a culture that has allowed misogyny to thrive unchecked. Police leaders have done nothing to reassure women that they are not recruiting another Wayne Couzens or David Carrick, and it’s time the home secretary took action.”
It’s clear that you cannot solve a problem so complex and multi-faceted through a few reports and reassuring statements. It’s about time action was taken to stop more women from being harmed by the institution designed to protect them.
Images: Getty