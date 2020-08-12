Our names shape our identity. Within a millisecond of hearing a name, people form assumptions about you. What you might look like, what you do, even where you might live. Take my name for instance, Anita Ghosh. Where am I from? What do I do? Let’s say you Google me – what can you guess from that tiny picture? My age? Relationship status? Half the time, we don’t even know we’re doing it but unconscious bias affects our thoughts and actions more times than we give it credit for.

A name, a face, the colour of a person’s skin: sadly, it all has the ability to change how we’re perceived, treated and ultimately live. The truth is, I’m 32, 5ft 4in (and a half) with a soft Mancunian accent… oh, and I’m mixed-race – the term set to define the undefinable.

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve been asked where I’m really from, as if my answer of “Bury”, where black pudding and the Neville brothers hail from, isn’t satisfactory enough. In the majority of cases, I’ve come to learn that the subtext of the “where are you really from” question usually means “are you one of us?”.