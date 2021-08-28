Really, it should be the opposite. Taking the lemons and turning them into lemonade should taste sweet right?

On the surface, a little self-help quote, set to motivate us into action or help change our mindset into a positive one, seems harmless enough. A pep talk in five fluffy words. But here’s the thing: without the nuance of circumstance, so much of this advice feeds into a sentiment implying that responsibility for our happiness is solely down to us. Remember, change your thoughts and you can change your world. Or, how about, your destiny is in your hands.

So we manifest, work super hard, throw buckets of positive thoughts into the universe and when we still can’t achieve our perfect fairytale, we blame ourselves and feel like we’ve failed. It’s no wonder studies show that grasping onto a positive mindset and forcing happy feelings actually has the opposite effect: fuelling feelings of guilt, insecurity and distress.