A top coronavirus expert broke lockdown rules for sex. Guess who the tabloids focused on?

Yesterday evening, news broke that one of the country’s leading government advisors had repeatedly broken social distancing guidelines to see a woman who lived outside his household. Reading the reports, though, there was one detail in particular which drew my attention.

Professor Neil Ferguson, who resigned from his government advisory position last night (6 May), said he made an “error of judgement” in allowing the woman to visit his London home on at least two occasions.

This revelation was, of course, pretty shocking. Ferguson led the team of epidemiologists whose research led to the lockdown restrictions in the first place, and he’s repeatedly spoken out in favour of social distancing restrictions as playing a vital part in keeping coronavirus under control. For him to break those restrictions is rather hypocritical.