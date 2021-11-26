Leading a Westminster Hall debate about International Men’s Day, the MP suggested that the resulting lack of positive male role models on TV was leading young men to criminal behaviour because they were left with violent cultural role models.

“Everywhere, not least within the cultural sphere, there appears to be a call from a tiny yet very vocal minority that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement,” Fletcher began.

“In recent years we have seen Doctor Who, Ghostbusters, Luke Skywalker, the Equalizer all replaced by women, and men are left with the Krays and Tommy Shelby,” he bemoaned to murmurs of approval. “Is there any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?”

“These programmes make crime look cool. Trust me, a lifetime in prison is not cool and neither is living with the memory of a stabbed son or daughter.”