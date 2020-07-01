Update: the Metropolitan Police confirmed on 1 July 2020 that an 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman. The man, from south London, has been taken into custody where he remains.

Black Lives Matter. The lives of sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry mattered. And yet on 6 June, 27-year-old Nicole and her sister Bibaa were murdered in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north-west London.

The sisters had been celebrating Bibaa’s 46th birthday on the night they were killed. When they didn’t return home, their loved ones reported them missing to the Metropolitan Police. But their relatives say the police were slow to act, and so they went looking for the sisters themselves. Adam, Nicole’s boyfriend, went back to where they’d last been seen. He found them stabbed to death.