My lack of understanding about the new variant doesn’t help, either. With the previous strains, I at least had some idea of their infectiousness and what I needed to do to keep myself and my loved ones safe. But the sheer number of people who are being infected with Omicron has left me second-guessing all of the behaviours I’ve adopted over the last two years. Plus, with no further guidance from the government as to how to manage that infectiousness, it’s yet another piece of uncertainty we’re being left to deal with.

It seems weird (and a little authoritarian) to admit that I want the government to tell me what to do, but the sense of overwhelm I and many others feel in regards to the current situation would be made a whole lot easier with just a little advice to back up our decisions. It’s not as if I want another lockdown or a long list of new restrictions, either – I just want to know what’s being done to deal with this crisis, and understand how I can play my part.

For now, however, it seems we’re going to have to continue to shoulder the weight of this pandemic. Despite urging people to be cautious and to remember “how contagious Omicron really is,” Boris Johnson is yet to take any further action in regards to the Omicron variant since declaring it an “emergency” on 13 December.