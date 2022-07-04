“This may seem unfair on those who can’t or won’t have children,” wrote Morland, “but it recognises that we all rely on there being a next generation and that everyone should contribute to the cost of creating that generation.” Taxes already help to fund schools, libraries, healthcare and other crucial social provisions, and people without children very often take part in friends’ and relatives’ childcare, quite often because what is provided by the state is simply not enough.

Nowhere in Morland’s plans to build on the green belt to provide more homes (actually quite sensible) or to create a national day honouring parents (spot the man who evidently never sent a Mother’s or Father’s Day card in his life) was there any suggestion of introducing good quality, affordable childcare, flexible working as standard and longer, well-paid paternity leave, all of which the Pregnant Then Screwed campaign has highlighted as key. No helpful things. Only telegrams.

Morland also noted that we should educate people that getting pregnant becomes more difficult with age, “as Dorothy Byrne, the master of the all-female Murray Edwards College, Cambridge, suggested last year, to much outrage,” he huffed. That outrage came because it pushes the blame back onto women, rather than addressing societal inequalities that mean people don’t feel confident in being able to support themselves and a child. Look at stagnant wages and the rocketing cost of rent – actually, don’t do that. Why would you, when it’s so much easier to blame a woman?