The most shocking part of the Prince Andrew interview? His erasure of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims

A royal circus has enveloped Prince Andrew after his car-crash TV interview with the BBC’s Emily Maitlis on Saturday 16 November. But what’s hardest to stomach throughout is the prince’s staggering failure to express sympathy or concern for Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims.

The prince stepped into his Newsnight interview – held in an opulent room at Buckingham Palace – brimming with denials, excuses and evasion. What was glaringly absent throughout the 58 minute interview was an acknowledgment of the women who claim the convicted sex offender abused and trafficked them for years.

At no point did Andrew offer a genuine, unqualified apology to those whose lives were ruined by Epstein – a man endorsed by a senior royal. A man accused of abuse by dozens of women. A man accused of leading a sex trafficking ring, detailed in 2,000 pages of documents revealed the day before he died in jail while awaiting trial in August.