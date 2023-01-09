Prince Harry’s interview is a reminder of why it's important to fully hold your family accountable

When it comes to our families, acknowledging the ugly parts of the people we love is difficult.

As our own perspectives and thoughts on the world continue to evolve, some family members who remain stuck in the past continue to align themselves with beliefs and opinions that oppose not only what we believe but also, to an extent, who we are.

In spite of these challenges, being able to call out our family members and have these conversations – no matter how awkward – is important.

This is something that became even more evident after watching Harry: The Interview on Sunday night.