Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family over two years ago, Prince Harry has made a name for himself as a vocal mental health advocate.

From opening up about the struggles he’s personally faced to raising awareness of the benefits of therapy, the Duke of Sussex has brought conversations about mental health to the forefront.

But despite how refreshing it is to see such a public figure talking in this way, there’s always been something about the way Harry approaches the subject that seemed a little off to me.