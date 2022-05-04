“What kind of dystopia are we living in?” read many of the tweets that flooded social media following a leaked Supreme Court document stating that the US’s landmark abortion legislation, Roe v. Wade – which protects a woman’s right to have an abortion through the first trimester of pregnancy – was going to be be overturned.

President Joe Biden has warned that repealing this legislation would be a huge change in American law that could imperil a wide range of other civil rights, such as marriage laws and transgender rights.

Many of us were left panicked, enraged, confused and scared by the news. How could a developed country make such an extreme decision?