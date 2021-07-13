The news will move on and the racism spotlight will continue to pan across the landscape with varying degrees of intensity. I feel sick at having to brace for the ever-present possibility of being triggered into further distress and heartache with the likes of Priti Patel deciding to ‘condemn’ racism after describing taking the knee in support of football’s anti-racism movement as “gesture politics”, or reading Marcus Rashford’s apology for missing the penalty, his refusal to apologise for who he is and being “almost brought to tears” by the messages of support that were posted to a mural of his face that had been vandalised after Sunday’s match. But the thing that keeps me from tipping over the edge of despair is the pride I feel and see on the other side of this chaos.

I’m proud of the resilience our community has built out of the ongoing adversity that we should never encounter. I’m proud to see dark-skinned role models being rallied around by peers, fans and beyond because God knows we need to protect them all.

I’m overwhelmingly proud to belong to a community like ours that will not be broken by these incessant challenges to our strength, power and beauty. Long may we continue to back and believe in the Black kings and queens of the UK – the Rashfords and Asher-Smiths alongside the unsung members of our community who continue to propel the big names up and forward in support from the sidelines – because the UK as we know it would be nothing without all of us.

Image: Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images