After graduating, I moved back home and found myself fumbling from one unfulfilling job to another. There was no toolkit on how to adult the best (asking for a friend, has anyone made that yet?) but I sure could have done with one. So, like the millennial cliché I am, I packed my bags and moved to London, lured by the bright lights and an unpaid internship. A note to my younger self: juggling little money with the cost of London living isn’t half as sexy as you think, is in no way sustainable and won’t lead to a job.

This isn’t a sob story though. I had a mum who could help if things got tough, along with the privileges that come from a (northern) middle-class upbringing and being part white. It was also a familiar story. Take my friend Rhys, who paid hundreds of pounds to rent a room so small he could starfish and touch all four walls, just so he could afford his tuition fees. Or Pat, a struggling musician, who started escorting to pay the rent. Adulthood for a lost generation; all in the hope of working hard enough towards something that vaguely resembled the career we thought we wanted.