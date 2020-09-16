This is the kind of life I’d always been working towards and with him, we could enjoy these things as a couple, neither one left at home or resentful. But once lockdown put an end to that lifestyle, it was like the bottom fell out of our relationship.

Initially, we both found it difficult to let go of our social selves, but as we changed and grew in the space that our formally busy calendars had left, it became clear that this time was the expediting of a process that was always going to happen.

I think that flaws come to the surface in times of stress and it’s interesting to see how people close to you react. When faced with months of being cocooned from the outside world, with only me and him in a small, one-bedroom flat, our reactions were different on a polarising scale.