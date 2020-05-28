I don’t really rent this place on my own. My two flat mates have continued to pay their share while they spend lockdown at their family homes in Ireland. One of them expects to return in autumn, while the other has decided she’s not coming back at all. I still have a landlord who could kick me out at any time, which, considering the uncertain economic crisis, feels like a bigger possibility each day. And, just like everyone, the worry about my future income is real.

However, through these terrifying times, this flat has been my safe space – my lockdown oasis. It’s been an emotional roller coaster: I’ve been terrified with thoughts of getting sick while living on my own, then elated with the freedom of turning up my music while having a three-hour bath. But after two months of these highs and lows, I’ve settled into this new way of living. It also massively helps that I can now leave the flat and break up the day with walks, cycles or meeting a friend in the park.

That’s why I’ve been investing in it more, emotionally and financially, with little pick-me-ups for the place. What used to feel like a room in a flatshare now feels like a home, one that I’m proud of.