That people feel they need to take to social media to share how amazing Rihanna looks is understandable in a bid to combat the negativity out there – but it only adds to the frustrating cycle of commenting on women’s bodies as a whole.

It’s a tiring cycle that we know all too well as people praise, critique then praise women again for whatever transformation they go through regarding their bodies – and while it may not be as bad as it used to (tabloid culture really glorified ‘snap-back’ and weight loss culture to another level) we still have a long way to go.

Perhaps we can one day get to the stage where instead of making someone’s body a talking point, we can just let people be. Or simply highlight how good they look regardless of their figure.

It’s not a place we’re currently at (as seen by the conversations had online and me writing this article to discuss this issue) but it is something we can all bear in mind for the future.

I, for one, will continue to look on at Rihanna in awe for her talent, her business savvy and her fabulous looks as I always have, regardless of her body – I suggest others should do the same.