Even without all restrictions being lifted, we’ve been able to enjoy so many things that we’ve been denied for so long: exciting art exhibitions, boozy brunches, sunny seaside trips. We’ve also seen a huge uptake of vaccinations, which can only be positive. And families who have had to stay apart for over a year have finally met up and hugged each other. So where have these feelings of sadness and boredom come from?

Well, for starters, never have I ever been so acutely aware of how much the weather impacts my mood. The sunshine is basically gaslighting us, and those grey skies and downpours of early July are a reminder of the dark days of lockdown. Then there’s the fact that most people I know are living off their credit cards right now – we foolishly forgot that a couple of cocktails in London can easily wipe out a bank account. There’s also still a lot of anxiety out there, especially as cases have started to rise again and the government still insists on sending out mixed messages about wearing masks. Also, it’s just really, really tiring meeting people and doing things. Who the hell has the actual energy to swing off the chandelier I seem to be obsessed with?