Imagine that you need an abortion. You set off for your local clinic, knowing that the procedure is likely to be emotionally draining and could potentially be physically painful. When you arrive, you are greeted by a crowd of anti-choice protesters, who thrust graphic and inaccurate images of aborted foetuses into your face, address you as “mum”, and hold signs bearing messages such as “thou shalt not kill”.

These are just some of the tactics used by anti-choice protesters in the UK – and according to a leading abortion care provider, the problem is getting worse. Over the weekend, a demonstration took place outside a British Pregnancy Advisory Service (Bpas) clinic in Finsbury Park, north London. According to Bpas, the protesters were shouting at women that they “love them”, stopping patients as they left the clinic, following women as they tried to walk away and accosting passers-by with small children.