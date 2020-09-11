When social bubbles were allowed, I formed one with a guy I’d been dating – there was no one else in my flat to worry about. I started seeing my friends in beer gardens and in the park, going home feeling knackered from the company instead of lonely. I finally went to visit my family, knowing I wouldn’t have to isolate when I got back. I got into a good rhythm of working, exercising and socialising while living on my own.

Then, a girl took over the room of my other flatmate who had given up her room at the start of the pandemic. It took a while to adjust to living with someone I didn’t really know. Also, I could no longer invite people into the flat, and my social bubble popped.

I actually spent as much time as I could outside of the flat, which now felt small and not like the little lockdown paradise I’d created. I took advantage of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme as a bit of an escape. I also joined a co-working space and a gym, because my living room was no longer my office and Joe Wicks PE lesson space – I have to be conscious of the other person now paying rent to live there (even if she is actually lovely).

Again, I adapted to this way of living, and it’s been working fine. But it’s about to be upturned once more.