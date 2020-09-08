The ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme is just one example of the way in which the messaging around coronavirus has changed since the beginning of the pandemic – eating out at restaurants, meeting (a small group of) friends at the pub and going shopping have all been actively encouraged since lockdown started easing. That’s fine – the ‘Eat Out To Help Out’ scheme has been a great success for many restaurants – but no matter how ‘cautious’ we all were when doing these activities, there was always going to be a risk of Covid-19 being transmitted as a result.

There’s also the fact that, as a group, young people make up a solid proportion of the people working in customer-facing roles such as waiters, shop assistants and supermarket workers – especially during the summer months when many students are home from university and looking to earn some money.

It goes without saying that there will have been some young people who have flouted the rules, in the same way that people of any age will have too (cast your mind back to Dominic Cummings’ drive across the country and those images of thousands of people at the beach, for example) – but most of us have just been doing our best to live our lives within the parameters we’ve been given. All of this, of course, at a time when so many young people have had much of their hope for the future snatched from beneath them, whether because of the recession, messed up exam results or a lack of job opportunity.