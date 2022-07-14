Leaving my home for work in a shirred waist dress (or any dress for that matter) should not warrant being stared at and approached almost immediately once I’m out the door. Nor should it result in a man staring at me across the train platform, his eyes tracing my body up and down, and winking, as happened to me the other day on the commute into work. That’s not even taking into consideration the completely bizarre (and frankly, disturbing) moment when a man sniffed my hand on the handlebar of the central line, only for him to tell me, “Your skin smells nice” and shrug when I abruptly pulled it away.

There’s a complete disregard for personal space on the London Underground (and other forms of public transport all over the country), we all know that, but there’s something about the summer months that kicks unwanted male attention into overdrive. Suddenly the need for us all to squish onto the Tube during rush hour becomes an insidious way for a man to brush up against us. My once perfectly calm walk along the main road to the train station is now disturbed by honking cars and heads out of windows, all because, as we’re left to conclude, more of my body is on display.