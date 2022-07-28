Great swathes of the public are wondering how or if they’ll be able to afford to heat their homes this winter; meanwhile, their energy providers rake in billions in profit. The cost of living crisis has left us scared, but now it’s time to be outraged.

Despite growing fears over the need for ‘warm banks’ this winter for the public to cope with more steep price hikes, energy giants Shell and Centrica, the company that owns British Gas, today announced record profits of over £9.4 billion and £1.3 billion respectively.

Shell had already smashed its own quarterly record at the start of the year when it clocked up profits of £7.2bn, with British Gas enjoying a profit increase five times the amount of the same period last year. And while these huge companies have always thrived, the sting feels particularly painful given the economic pressures so many of us are facing in 2022.