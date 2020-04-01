I could write a whole essay in answer to those former questions, detailing my shy nature and inability to say boo to a goose. But I know that the answer to that latter question is a firm: yes.

To reminds ourselves of the government guidelines, everybody in the UK should:

- only go outside for food, health reasons or work (only if you cannot work from homes),

- two metres (6ft) away from other people at all times while outdoors,

- wash your hands as soon as you get home,

- avoid meeting others, even friends or family.

If somebody isn’t doing this, they are putting your life, their life and other people’s lives at risk. Asking someone to not break government rules by invading your space during this time isn’t rude or troublesome. It’s the responsible, safe and right thing to do. It’s the only thing to do.