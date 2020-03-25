Social distancing: “Why I’ve muted my WhatsApp groups to protect my mental health”

I’m scared, I’m knackered, I’m a squiggly anxious mess. My concentration span is less than a discombobulated goldfish, I’ve been wearing the same sports bra for a solid week and, judging by how much I watch them in my living room these days, I think Matt Hancock and Rishi Sunak are my new flatmates.

I know you are experiencing all these things too. My friends, colleagues and family members definitely are, because coronavirus is all we’re talking about with each other. Voice notes, messages, missed calls – my phone has been alive with the latest updates from people. I have the 100+ WhatsApp notifications on my phone right now to prove it.

But last night, I decided to mute them all, because it’s just becoming too much.