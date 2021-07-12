Despite this announcement, there have been mixed responses from businesses across the country as to whether they will abandon Covid prevention measures come 19 July.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Clive Watson, chief executive of the City Pub Group – which owns 45 pubs across the UK – said that his pubs will be urging customers to follow the existing measures even as restrictions are eased. “What we don’t want is a free-for-all scrum at the bar, with lots of people queuing up,” he said.

“It’s not like flicking a switch back to February 2020… We’re not going to say you cannot order at the bar, but we’re going to make it as easy as possible to continue to order, whether it’s through our app or at the table.”

Other chains, such as JD Wetherspoon who introduced its app back in 2017, have announced that bar service will return, telling Morning Advertiser that: “We are looking forward to serving customers at the bar, but still expect table service to be an important feature of our pubs.”

But it’s not just pub owners who are split on which method to adopt – women across the country are too.